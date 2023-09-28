'I’ve lost a lot of weight': Britney Spears unveils knife dancing video and shares health journey

Pop icon Britney Spears recently revealed that she feels "weaker" after shedding "a lot of weight" in her latest dance video. As per Y! Entertainment, in a video shared on Instagram, the 41-year-old singer danced in a pink drawstring bathing suit and a white crop top, spinning around her living room floor. She described the outfit as a "costume" and expressed her fondness for it.

Britney Spears delve into her physical condition

Britney shared her thoughts in the caption, she said, "So yesterday I brought this outfit back … kinda like a costume I guess … I like it !!!! I never thought white would read well but it does … I’m not fishing for compliments !!!" she began. "I realize I’ve been in my living room dancing … lights give me a horrible migraine after 20 years 😩 … I like to control the lights !!! I mean it is my f---ing head … am I supposed to TRUST ever again ??? Too many smiles always saying 'Sorry we didn’t know!' but oh well 🤷🏼‍♀️🙄😒!!!"

Spears then went on to say in the now-deleted video, "I realize I’ve lost a lot of weight and my eyes aren’t as wide open !!! I feel weaker when I lose weight. I think I figured it out … lay around … be lazy … sleep all day … and you get really skinny … like some people I know !!! I can be like my mom now !!!" She wrote this while there were reports that her mother, Lynne Spears, had returned to work as a substitute teacher in Louisiana to cover the expenses. The Oops I did it Again singer then continued, "I also realize that when you’ve been hurt by people you respect, the body reacts differently, anxiety and nervousness which is a shame because those that did it to me are the most self-centered 🪞!!! They love to listen to themselves talk for hours !!! Vanity haven superficial pieces of 💩. I have people who I look up to and I’m thankful for their friendship. I have incredibly gifted friends beside me every freakin’ day but I‘d be lying if I didn’t say to any b---- disrespecting me at any parties … I don’t forget !!!!" The comments on Britney's Instagram post were disabled, as is the case with her recent posts.

Britney Spears got injured while dancing with knives

In a previous video, Britney danced in a crop top and white bottoms while playing with what she described as fake knives, reassuring fans that they were not real. However, in the next slide of the video, fans noticed visible injuries on Britney, including a white bandage on her arm, a cut on the side of her leg, and what appeared to be a bruise on her right side. Britney made no mention of these injuries in the caption of her post, but just her outfit.

