Anya Taylor-Joy spent a long time working on George Miller's new movie Furiosa. She didn't have any lines to say in the movie. Instead, she did action scenes over and over again.

Anya reveals that she also thought a lot about how she acted in the movie. It was a very intense experience for her. Even two years later, she's still trying to understand everything that happened while filming.

Anya Taylor Joy reveals about intense acting experience filming Furiosa

During an interview with the New York Times, Anya Taylor Joy said, “I’ve never been more alone than making that movie, I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard.”

In the movie, she plays Imperator Furiosa, taking over the role of Charlize Theron. Chris Hemsworth is also in the movie as a villain. It's a story that happens before the last Mad Max movie.

Taylor-Joy knew the movie would be tough because George Miller's movies are known for being intense. She told the outlet, "I wanted to be changed, I wanted to be put in a situation in extremis where I would have no choice but to grow. And I got it."

During filming, Taylor-Joy and Miller worked hard on the action scenes. The Queen's Gambit actress revealed that they focused on tiny details, like how Furiosa's face looked.

Taylor-Joy mostly had to act with her eyes because Miller wanted her character to be very serious. Sometimes, though, Taylor-Joy wanted her character to show more anger, but Miller didn't always agree.

Even though they didn't always agree, Taylor-Joy respected Miller's vision. She made sure to discuss her ideas with him instead of just doing what she wanted.

After they finished filming, Taylor-Joy needed two years to understand everything that happened. She said it was a very intense experience, and there are still things she's not ready to talk about. But she doesn't regret it at all. She thinks it was a unique experience that not everyone gets to have.

Chris Hemsworth praised Anya Taylor Joy for her dedication

Her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, praised her for her hard work. He said, “I found what she did inspiring because she was there every single day for months on end and was as fiercely protective of the character as you’d want.”

Taylor-Joy expressed during the interview that she hasn't seen the finished movie yet, but she's curious to watch it. She wonders if it will be too intense for her to watch again.

Furoisa is set to premiere this Friday, May 17, 2024.

