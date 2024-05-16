John Krasinski Reveals He Is Worried About His Kids' Reaction To His Movie IF

John Krasinski is a one-of-a-kind actor. He is not just an actor but also a filmmaker as well. Speaking of film, he is widely known for the cinematic gems in the A Quiet Place franchise. The actor has an outstanding film releasing this week with an immaculate star cast. Ryan Reynolds Krasinski’s latest rendition, IF, or Imaginary Friends, is set to release this week. Speaking about his new film with Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski revealed his kids Hazel and Violet have still not seen the film. The actor went on to say that he was scared of their reaction. John Krasinski has two daughters with Emily Blunt.

ALSO READ: 'They Got It Covered': John Krasinski Reveals How His Daughters Take Care Of Mother's Day Plans For Wife Emily Blunt

John Krasinski reveals he is worried about his kids' reaction to IF

John Krasinski is all set for his upcoming smash, IF, or Imaginary Friends, with an ensemble cast. The office veteran shares two kids, Hazel and Violet, with Emily Blunt. His kids and family are a huge part of everything he does. So much so that they even inspired his forthcoming film.

As much as he adores his two daughters, The two girls can also be quite critics when it comes to him. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski opened up about how he worried about his kids' reactions after watching his film IF.

The Office actor said, “They see the movie tomorrow. They’ve never seen the movie. I have never been more scared for anyone to watch anything.” The actor then hoped that they would love the movie.

Meanwhile, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt welcomed their first daughters, Hazel in 2014 and Violet in 2016.

John Krasinski recently revealed his kids inspired his upcoming film, IF

John Krasinski never wishes for his home to be quiet. The office veteran is most joyful when his and Emily Blunt's two daughters, Hazel and Violet, are loudly playing. which also inspired his next cinematic venture, IF, which stands for imaginary friends.

Speaking with E! News at the premiere of IF, Krasinski said, "I would watch my kids disappear every day into this magical world that Emily and I aren't invited into. And it was COVID, because I noticed their lights dimming. I saw they were playing fewer and fewer pretend games, and they began asking important questions and allowing the world in."

The actor then revealed he realized his kids were growing up and decided to let go of their childhood. He then revealed that he told his kids that they don’t have to make that decision and that the magical world they created is always there for them, and they can go back to it at any given point.

Meanwhile, John Krasinski's forthcoming film IF is slated to release on May 17, 2024, in theaters.

ALSO READ: How Did John Krasinski Get Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney And Others Onboard For IF? Find Out