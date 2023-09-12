‘I’ve never felt this proud’: When Selena Gomez got emotional as she accepted Women of the Year award at Billboard Women in Music 2017

Selena Gomez has always been very upfront about her feelings and emotions with her fans and the world. The Rare singer has opened up about everything from sorrowful moments to the most joyous moments. Gomez has always shared her journey through life and kept her fans updated. For this very reason, Selena Gomez's fans adore her to no end. But these moments also define Gomez as a true warrior and set the record straight that Gomez is not afraid of anything and excels in any field. Billboard recognized this trait of hers and honored Gomez with the honor of Women of the Year Award in 2017 at Billboard Women in Music. However, the singer was extremely honored; she couldn’t help but shed some tears.

ALSO READ: 'I haven't been in a relationship in five years': Selena Gomez on why she didn't release Single Soon before and new era of her life

Selena Gomez got emotional as she accepted Women of the Year

In 2017, Selena Gomez was named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Billboard shared the YouTube video in 2017, when Gomez was honored with the prestigious award. The Rare singer was presented the award by her best friend and kidney donor, Francia Rose, and Elle Fanning. The Rare singer started her speech with a thank-you note to all the inspiring women in her life and expressed her gratitude for the platform and space she has.

Gomez couldn’t help but get emotional as she shed some tears and thanked her friend Rose for saving her. She said, "To be honest, I believe Francia deserves this award because she saved my life. I'd like to thank my incredible team and family for sticking with me through some really difficult times."

The Rare singer concluded, "I couldn't be more grateful for the position that I've been given in my career; I want everyone to know how much I value the platform I have... I've never felt more proud to be a woman in this business. I am eternally thankful to all of the elderly women who have assisted us."

Selena Gomez joined a distinguished group of Women of the Year winners that includes Taylor Swift, Pink, Fergie, and Beyoncé.

Selena Gomez's new song

Selena Gomez returned to music this year with a banger that celebrates singlehood. The Rare singer has a new catchy tune, Single Soon,Gomez shared a fun-filled music video for the same where she danced around and celebrated her single self as she enjoyed life and partied with friends.

Last month, Gomez resorted to Instagram to confirm her new album was in the works and to reveal the song's release date. Her new single came out on August 25, 2023, and became an instant hit and topped the charts.

Meanwhile, Gomez has been busy launching new products for her make up brand Rare Beauty, whereas she was last seen in Only Murders in the Building season 3, which came out on August 8, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I think it's dangerous for sure': When Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on devastating effects of social media