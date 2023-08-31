'I've not shaved for years': Paris Jackson slams haters for pointing out her armpit hair in new video

Paris Jackson has once again captured attention, but this time it's not solely for her musical endeavors or her famous family background. The 25-year-old singer, daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson, recently shared a heartfelt tribute on what would have been her father's 65th birthday. However, what ensued was quite unexpected and the focus shifted from cherished memories. The internet had a lot to say about armpit hair!

Why were people being mean to Paris Jackson online?

In an Instagram video, Paris reminisced about her dad while sporting a casual sleeveless dress and a stylish topknot hairstyle. Things took an interesting turn when some keen-eyed commenters began to fixate on her unshaven armpits. Paris, however, didn't take the unnecessary attention lightly.

She took to Twitter to clarify, "I wasn't tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair. I've not shaved it for years and forget it's there all the time." She also added a touch of humor, mentioning, "I was pulling my hair up to show my glass-cutting jawline."

Support poured in from her fans, applauding her for embracing her authentic self. One fan even emphasized, "You're fine just the way you are! Keep doing you! Dad will be proud." Another chimed in with, "Love you Paris, armpit hair, and jawline included lmao." Clearly, her unapologetic stance resonated with her followers.

What was Paris Jackson’s video all about?

The video offered a glimpse into Paris' perspective on her father's legacy. She revealed that Michael Jackson wasn't particularly fond of birthday celebrations himself and how “back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it.” However, in the era of social media, not posting about such occasions can lead to an unexpected online frenzy. Paris shared that she receives negative messages in response, a rather unfortunate side of online interactions.

On a brighter note, Paris' brothers, Prince and Blanket (often referred to as Bigi), made a rare public appearance in Las Vegas to commemorate their dad's birthday. They engaged warmly with fans, signing autographs and taking pictures – a heartening gesture that surely touched many.