‘I’ve seen every single one of the...': When Robert Pattinson was 'obsessively' trying to get the role of Batman, says the character's 'a freak'

Donning the suit of the caped crusader came with a lot of criticism for Robert Pattinson, but he proved everyone wrong. Not only did the actor don the iconic suit, but his acting skills took the DC character to new heights with the excellent direction of Matt Reeves. However, it was not an easy road for the Twilight actor as many believed he wouldn’t be able to do justice to Batman , but he did bring vengeance! Pattinson gave everything he had for the role as he saw every single one of the Batman movies to get the persona of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego.

Robert Pattinson watched every Batman movie to get the character for Matt Reeves’ movie

It was the first time that the actor was going for any comic superhero character. The stakes were high as in the past, there were many legendary actors who played Bruce Wayne, and not to forget the DC movies had Ben Affleck’ s Batman on the parallel side. During a conversation with Total Film , Robert Pattinson shared his fascination with the character and revealed how he thought that character was a ‘freak’. "Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'"

RPatz also shared how he had watched all the Batman movies. "Out of all the comic-book characters and that kind of movie, I’ve seen every single one of the [Batman] movies in the cinema, which I can’t really say I’ve done for any other series."

Robert Pattinson was always really looking forward to them coming out. He said that none of the Batman movies were bad as he said that some people criticised the movies. “There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it’d had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies. People kind of shit on some of them, but they’re not actually bad, said the actor.

When will the Batman 2 release?

Right after the release of the first movie with Robert Pattinson, the movie emerged as an amazing experience for the audience. The dark tone of the movie set the base for its upcoming installment as director Matt Reeves confirmed that the sequel will be released. Along with the sequel, another spinoff show based on the character of Colin Farrell’s Penguin is also announced, which is said to be released later in the year 2024. The dates of the upcoming sequel and spinoff have been affected due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strikes. The Batman Part II is set to be released on October 3, 2025.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Robert Pattinson as Batman.

ALSO READ: ‘How to take back gossip?’: When Robert Pattinson opened up about Kristen Stewart and his public breakup