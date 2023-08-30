'I've shown too much of myself': Florence Pugh addresses 'nipple' revealing outfit, talks about body positivity and embracing oneself

In a candid conversation with Jodie Turner-Smith for Elle magazine, Florence Pugh dives into her journey of self-expression, body confidence, and staying true to herself. Her insights provide a refreshing take on the power of embracing individuality.

Florence Pugh on challenging body norms

The actress fearlessly addresses body positivity, sharing her perspective on embracing her body just as it is. Pugh candidly recalls instances where she faced criticism for showing parts of her body that others deemed "too much." She recognizes that such reactions are the result of society's unhappiness with freedom and confidence. Pugh underlines the importance of shifting away from body-shaming tendencies and instead praising the uniqueness and numerous qualities of women's bodies. She said "I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out. I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy."

Florence Pugh on style as self-discovery

Pugh highlights how her extensive wardrobe shows her ambition to explore various sides of her individuality while revealing her fun attitude to fashion. She sees the various facets of herself that she wants to express through her attire. Her outfit serves as a blank canvas for personal exploration and a means of trying on different personas. She said "My friends always laugh when I’m getting ready and I say, ‘I don’t know what to wear. I don’t have any clothes,’ because I have so many clothes. I think what I’m actually saying is, ‘Who do I want to be today?’ I have so many versions of myself that I want to show."

Florence Pugh's authenticity shines through as she navigates her journey of self-expression and body positivity. Her determination to remain true to herself and her unapologetic approach to fashion serves as a source of inspiration for many. By sharing her experiences and perspective, Pugh contributes to an important conversation about self-acceptance and challenging societal norms.

