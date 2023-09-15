'I’ve spent probably too much time...': When Selena Gomez spoke about how she's dealt with being famous since teen years

We are revisiting Selena Gomez ’s exclusive interview for Harper’s Bazaar where she gets candid with Katherine Langford . Langford was the female protagonist of 13 Reasons Why, a Netflix series that was produced by Selena Gomez. In the interview, Selena Gomez threw light upon her perspective on various topics, from gaining popularity at a very young age to her Mexican heritage and how she owns it. The singer also spoke about being the undisputed Instagram Queen, mentioning that she has had a very complex relationship with the platform.

Selena Gomez spoke about whether she had any regrets about becoming popular at a young age

In the interview, the singer was asked if she had any regrets about missing out on her childhood, because she became popular at a very young age. To this she replied, “I’ve spent probably too much time thinking about how my life could’ve been, so now I try to just have a sense of gratitude for how it is. I’ve never wanted to be the kind of person who’s like, “Oh, I wish I had a different life.” This is just kind of how it worked out for me. I’m at the point where I know the value of my privacy, and I understand how the system works, and once I realized and accepted that part of it I’ve become a little bit more fearless. I view it as a small price to pay for being able to have the life I have now.”

Selena Gomez talked about having a complex relationship with Instagram

She also addressed the question of her relationship with Instagram and said, “The only thing that worries me is how much value people our age place on social media. It’s an incredible platform, but in a lot of ways it’s given young people, myself included, a false representation of what’s important. So, yeah, it’s a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships.”

The Calm Down singer also spoke about her Mexican heritage and how she is proud of it. She said, “Most of the time, though, I try to separate my career from my culture because I don’t want people to judge me based on my looks when they have no idea who I am. And now more than ever, I’m proud of it. But I still need to learn Spanish.”

Selena Gomez is currently In Paris filming for Emilia Perez, which is a musical comedy directed by Jacques Audiard.

