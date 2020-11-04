J Balvin OPENS UP about struggling with mental health issues; Reveals he’s battling anxiety and depression

Rapper J Balvin recently opened up about his mental health with fans. The 35-year-old music superstar got candid on Tuesday (November 3) on his Instagram Story about his absence over the past few days on social media. “Like any human being, I’ve had some challenges. This time its anxiety and some depression,” he explained in Spanish in a video via People magazine.

“I don’t like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect. I’m like any human being. I’m fragile and vulnerable, possibly more than all of you,” he continued. “Soon, the storm will pass and I’ll be back cracking jokes with you all. I’m not here to act but to be real and share what I’m feeling in the moment. I love you all. Jose,” he ended the video.

He similarly posted about his struggles last year, writing: “Anxiety and depression are a reality, perhaps it is part of my mission on earth to talk about things that few accept. And simply accepting that I am human like everyone else.”

In case you didn’t know, in August, the rapper tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed teh news by posting a video on Twitter, saying: “At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad.” “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous,” he added.

