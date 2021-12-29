J Balvin responds to criticism on winning Afro Latino Award amid music video controversy

J Balvin has reacted to the criticism he received after receiving Afro-Latino Artist Of The Year at the African Entertainment Awards USA over the weekend, just months after his music video was labelled 'racist and sexist' for depicting Black women.

The 36-year-old Colombian musician faced a lot of controversy for his social media recognition owing to his non-Afro-Latino heritage, so he took to Instagram on Monday to clarify his ethnicity. He wrote in Spanish to his 50.8million followers as per Daily Mail: "I am not Afro Latino. But thank you for giving me a place in the contribution of the afrobeat music and movement." Meanwhile, several Twitter users were upset at the recognition as one wrote: 'j balvin, a white latino, shouldn't have accepted this award over actual afro-latine artists.'

Another added: "JBalvin won an award on Blackness by using Black Caribbean music, dialect, rhythms and wardrobe. While actual Black folx who have higher streaming numbers, better lyricism, better everything and who are actually BLACK lost." The awards organisation responded quickly to the criticism by renaming the category Latin Artist of the Year. They addressed the comments in an Instagram post, as per ET Canada, writing: “After listening to the concerns of the fans, and audience recommendations. We have decided to maintain the purpose of the award but change the name of the category. We appreciate your input. We look forward to continue an open dialogue in their future. Thank You #aeausa #oneafrica.”

Meanwhile, Balvin has faced a lot of backlash in recent months, including an apology on social media in October after his music video Perra featuring Tokischa was dubbed 'racist and sexist' due to its depiction of Black women.

