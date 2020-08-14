J Balvin REVEALS that he has tested positive for COVID 19: These have been very difficult days

Singer J Balvin recently revealed that he has contracted the lethal coronavirus. He addressed fans in Spanish from Colombo, where he is currently residing. Scroll down to watch his full speech.

Singer and pop icon J Balvin has revealed that he recently contracted the novel coronavirus and he’s still in recovery mode. The 35-year-old Mi Gente singer made the revelation while giving an acceptance speech during the 2020 Premios Juventud event yesterday. “At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad,” he said in Spanish.

The message was recorded from Colombia, where Balvin currently is staying. “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people, in general, is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous,” he added. There have been 422,519 cases of COVID-19 in Colombia and 76,805 of those cases were just in the last week.

In case you missed it, the singer was previously announced as one of the performers at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 taking place in New York. J Balvin was scheduled to perform with big music names including the likes of BTS, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Maluma and more. Balvin’s performance at the award ceremony is uncertain, to say the least at the moment but stay tuned for updates.

