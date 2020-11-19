J Balvin REVEALS he ‘was just waiting to die’ amidst COVID struggle; Suffered from depression since childhood

J Balvin recently spoke up about mental and physical health during a rare interview with Becky G. The music icon also opened up about his struggles after being tested with COVID 19.

Music icon J Balvin recently opened up about his struggle with depression. During a candid conversation with Becky G on her Amazon Music podcast En La Sala, the 25-year-old reggaeton singer admitted that there was one point in his life where he “didn’t want to live” anymore. “I was just crying for no reason. Didn’t want to wake up. Didn’t want to eat, didn’t even want to live,” J Balvin said, revealing that he’s been suffering from anxiety and depression since he was a kid. “You lose hope and you feel strange at every place you go. You feel like you are outside of your body,” J Balvin explained. “I’ve been shaking since I was a kid, and I’ve always had it, but I just didn’t know it was anxiety.”

J Balvin said that he didn’t want to seek help because he wanted to think he “was crazy.” “I remember that I was in bed for, like, five days and I was just waiting to die. ‘I don’t have the balls to kill myself but I will just wait,’” J Balvin recalled thinking at the time. “Of course, my whole family was devastated because at the time I wasn’t as known as I am right now…. At the time, I quit my career and I love music.” Eventually, J Balvin went to see a doctor to get help and started treatment for depression.

“Since then, I have been medicated and I don’t feel bad about it,” J Balvin shared. Now, J Balvin said he’s committed to destigmatizing treatment both in his music and on social media. “What I tell kids is don’t believe everything you see on Instagram. I want to be a real man and show [the real me],” J Balvin said. “There’s a lot of people out there suffering like I am…but when you’re going through a hard moment and have anxiety and depression, don’t check Instagram.” “To me, everything, for real, is to have health and mental health and peace,” he continued. “I want to tell the kids, don’t be afraid to be who they are and this comes with everything, sexual identity, beliefs, religion, who you want to be as an artist, your career, don’t compare yourself to anybody else.”

