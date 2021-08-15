J Balvin UNVEILS new single Que Locura, teases fifth studio album

There's a new J Balvin album coming soon! After the release of his new song, "Qué Locura," which translates as what madness, on Friday, the Colombian singer teased his fifth studio album, Jose. The music video, directed by Jose Emilio Sagaró, takes place in an art museum, with Balvin, 36, dressed smartly in a custom Nike jacket and sneakers.

In the music video, there are numerous performance art elements in the open area, including the artist being surrounded by dancers and having cameras flash in his face. As rain showers down on him, he is also seen clutching an umbrella. Balvin, who just had his first kid with fiancée Valentina Ferrer, posted pictures of his album cover on Apple Music after the release of the song. As per Entertainment Tonight, the album is set to be released on September 10th. Interestingly, The song and album news comes on the heels of J Balvin receiving nine Billboard Latin Music Awards nominations, including Artist of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male.

Meanwhile, the Colombian reggaeton artist recently collaborated with Skepta on "Nirvana," Eladio Carrión on a remix of "TATA" starring Daddy Yankee and Bobby Shmurda, and released a cover of Metallica's classic "Wherever I May Roam."

However, Balvin was recently in the news when he discussed his recovery from coronavirus in May, claiming the virus "nearly killed" him last year. Balvin initially disclosed in August of last year that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The artist went into more detail about the severity of his illness. He also urged people in his own country of Colombia and across South America to get vaccinated.

