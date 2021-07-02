J Balvin, Valentina Ferrer set foot into parenthood as they welcome their 1st child; Give a hint at son's name

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer took to social media to commemorate welcoming their first child, a baby boy.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer are parents now! The couple took a step into parenthood as they welcomed their first baby together. Ferrer wrote, "4 days of the best love" announcing the arrival of their first child on Instagram. The Argentinian model even posted a black-and-white photo of her hand holding her baby's foot.

On June 27, J Balvin confirmed the birth of their son, tweeting, "Querido Rio", which means "Dear Rio", hinting at their baby boy's name. The Mi Gente singer is yet to address the birth of his little one otherwise. Valentina Ferrer confirmed her pregnancy in April with Vogue Mexico, telling the outlet that she did her pregnancy test in the bathroom with the presence of her dog. She said she did the test thrice because she couldn't believe it.

She later also revealed that even Balvin was swept off his feet when she told him this. She said, " "He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said of the singer's reaction. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."

Ferrer had also shared her pregnancy news on social media when the interview was published, posting on Instagram, "Se va agrandando la familia [The family is growing]," Balvin commented on the post a single red heart emoji.

Check out Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin's social media posts on the arrival of their baby boy below:

Querido Rio — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) June 27, 2021

Balvin and Ferrer first met on the sets of his 2017 music video "Sigo Extrañándote," and made their debut as a couple on the red carpet in 2018 at the New York Fashion Week.

