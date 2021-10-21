J Balvin's new controversial music video removed from YouTube following misogynoir controversy

The music video for J Balvin's song "Perra" has been removed from YouTube due to criticism over its portrayal of Black women. Following its release on September 10, the "Perra" music video, which features rapper Tokischa, drew criticism for perpetuating "misogynoir" by portraying the Colombian singer strolling with two Black women on leashes.

The song is from Balvin's album José, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums list, becoming his fourth to do so. Raymi Paulus directed the music video. According to the Los Angeles Times, Colombian Vice President Marta Luca Ramrez and Presidential Counselor for Women's Equality Gheidy Gallo Santos released a statement last week criticizing the music video. The leaders condemned the music video for using "images of women and people of African descent - a population group with special constitutional protection - to whom he presents with dog ears."

However, The leaders also noted that "in addition, while walking, the singer carries two Afro-descendant women tied with neck chains and crawling on the floor like animals or slaves." As per PEOPLE, in the song, Perra, Tokischa, and J Balvin equate looking for sex to how dogs do it. Her verses include the lyrics, 'I’m like a dog in heat/Looking for a dog to hit it.' Tokischa has also previously experienced backlash for her work, which contains references to sexual themes such as BDSM. Her video for the song Yo No Me Voy Acostar was likewise removed from YouTube in December for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, A YouTube representative did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment. Balvin's representative refused to comment.

