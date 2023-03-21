J. Cole Death Hoax: The world famous rapper is alive; Viral claim debunked

J. Cole is one of the most famous rappers in the world with a huge fan following. Some of the notable albums of J. Cole or Jermaine Lamarr Cole include Born Sinner, Cole World: The Sideline Story, 5 Your Eyes Only, KOD, and more. This famous rapper also produces singles for artists like Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar.

So then why is ‘J. Cole dead’ trending on Twitter? Continue reading the article to find out.

J. Cole Death Hoax

J. Cole is alive and not dead as trending on Twitter. He is just one of the victim of the celebrity death hoax. Fake news with the headline ‘J. Cole found dead’ started circulating online which claimed that the rapper has sadly passed away.

This fake news was first published on Breaking News 247, a website which allows users to make fake posts and share them online. Though the Breaking News 247 claims that it posts joke messages which should not be taken seriously, the fake news of J. Cole death quickly went viral. The rumor soon spiraled on Twitter claiming the rapper's death.

Fans reaction

J. Cole’s fans were quite upset and confused about the fake news which was claiming the death of the rapper. However, these rumors were quickly cleared up much to the relief of fans.

Fans even took to Twitter and TikTok to express their outrage and confusion for this fake news. One user wrote, ‘Why do y’all lie bro this ain’t funny’ while the other user chimed in, ‘Not even dead’.

Celebrities often fall victim to these hoaxes which claim that they have died. Previously Justin Bieber had also fallen victim to such fake news which was very upsetting for the fans.

