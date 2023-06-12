J. Harrison Ghee makes Tony Awards history with win: 'To anyone who thought you couldn’t be seen'

The 76th annual Tony Awards witnessed a groundbreaking moment as J. Harrison Ghee made history by winning the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Ghee, who starred as Jerry/Daphne in the Broadway musical "Some Like It Hot," became the second openly nonbinary performer to receive this prestigious honor. In their heartfelt acceptance speech, Ghee expressed gratitude for the opportunity to use their gifts to make a positive impact and dedicated the award to marginalized communities.

A trailblazing achievement for J. Harrison Ghee

During the awards ceremony held at New York City's United Palace Theatre, J. Harrison Ghee captivated the audience with their powerful words upon accepting the Tony. Reflecting on their upbringing, Ghee acknowledged the influence of their mother in shaping their perspective on using their talents for the greater good. "My mother raised me to understand that my gifts that God gave me were not about me [but] to use them to be effective in the world," Ghee shared. They further emphasized the importance of representation, dedicating the award to all trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming individuals who have faced societal limitations and invisibility.

Breaking barriers and redefining inclusivity

Ghee's win at the Tony Awards marks a significant milestone in the recognition of nonbinary performers in the theater industry. Alongside fellow nominee Alex Newell, Ghee made history as the first nonbinary actors ever nominated for a Tony Award. Opting to compete in the male acting categories, Ghee expressed gratitude for the support and understanding of their producers. They highlighted the importance of being seen and acknowledged for who they are, bringing visibility and representation to underrepresented communities.

The 2023 Tony Awards will be remembered as a defining moment in the theater world, with J. Harrison Ghee's victory standing as a testament to the power of inclusivity and authentic representation. As Ghee and Newell both made history by claiming top honors, their achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring performers who may have previously felt unseen or excluded. With each barrier broken, the path toward a more diverse and inclusive stage becomes clearer, allowing for a richer and more representative portrayal of the human experience. The impact of their groundbreaking wins will resonate far beyond the awards ceremony, paving the way for a more inclusive future in the world of theater.

