J Hope on BTS being compared to The Beatles: We will try to make the name BTS sound as cool as The Beatles

In a recent interview, J-Hope spoke about how humbled BTS was when it comes to the comparisons with The Beatles. Hobi shared that the septet wants to work even harder to put out great music.

In the span of seven years, BTS has managed to become a global phenomenon as their music reaches the hearts of millions across the world. Moreover, the septet is leaving an inimitable mark in the music industry with every album released that has led to comparisons being drawn with The Beatles. Last year, BTS became the first group since The Beatles to earn three Billboard No. 1 albums (Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer and Map of the Soul: Persona) in a year's time.

But, what does BTS have to say about the comparisons with the legendary band? In what was a humbling reaction, during a candid interview with CNN, J-Hope revealed, "It's such a great honour to be mentioned alongside The Beatles. We want to keep doing our own music and show our own colours," and added, "As big fans of The Beatles, we are thankful for such association and we want to work even harder to put out great music. We will try to make the name BTS sound as cool as The Beatles."

Meanwhile, back in 2019, BTS ARMY was left fuming after BTS was shut out from the Grammy nominations as they felt the septet deserved it. Suga, who has revealed on many occasions that a Grammy performance and even nomination is their next goal shared with CNN that the boys grew up watching the prestigious award ceremony and know its significance. Hence, it would be incredible for them to get a nomination.

Yoongi confessed that BTS never had Grammys in mind when they first debuted but now, it's become a more tangible dream and something they do want to accomplish. However, the 27-year-old singer admitted that it's not something they can make happen just because they want it. "What we can do is to keep doing the best we can at what we're doing," the Daechwita rapper concluded.

For now, BTS continues to dominate with their music even in 2020, with the latest example being Dynamite. The hit single made history by debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 making BTS the first all-Korean group to achieve this milestone.

