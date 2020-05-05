J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Who is the best dancer in BTS? VOTE NOW

With the recently released Black Swan and ON MV's from Map of the Soul: 7, we've got a deeper glimpse into how much detailing goes into BTS' performances, which is at equal par as their addictive music. Vote now for the best dancer of BTS below.

Over the last seven years, BTS has achieved a global status so magnanimous that everyone, who is anyone, is aware that the septet exists and is thriving like no other! But what is it about the septet that makes them such a massive success? Well, there's obviously their addictive music interspersed with the meaningful lyrics which croon at the youth to "love themselves". It's also their powerfully passionate performances that go along with their music that makes them such a delectable K-pop band!

Speaking of their performances, the question arises as to who the best dancer out of BTS is? Comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, there's always talk about the choreography and energy exuded by BTS! First and foremost, we have J-Hope, who is literally deemed as the dance leader of the group. Even Namjoon himself has said that if it weren't for him, he would think Hobi would have been the deserved leader of BTS. Moreover, BTS' choreographer Son Sungdeuk has shared in an interview that he's thankful for him as the rapper helps the entire band. J-Hope, who specializes in street hip-hop, moves with such finesse that you can't take your eyes off of him. Chicken Noodle Soup is a classic example!

For Jimin, whose background is contemporary dancing is another member who you just can't seem to ignore, especially during music videos like Black Swan from Map of the Soul: 7. There's a subtle sense of calm in his movements that seem flawless, pointed and so elegant. On the other hand, for Jungkook, it's all about adding power to his moves and reeling you in with his charm as we have seen in Fake Love.

While the debate is usually between the trio for the best dance of BTS, I can't help but add V to the mix as Taehyung has significantly improved from his earlier performances. Especially, in ON, you see a sleeker and polished version of his dance moves.

Props also have to be given to Suga, Jin and RM who have improved as well and it's shown in their recent performances.

So who do you think is the best dancer in BTS - J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook? Vote below and even let us know your picks in the comments section below.

