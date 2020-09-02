  1. Home
J Hope shares BTS members are a major reason for his existence; Wants to be with them for the rest of his life

During BTS' recent press conference celebrating Dynamite debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, J-Hope shared how he's extremely thankful to the members who are a major reason for his existence.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 09:33 am
J Hope shares BTS members are a major reason for his existence; Wants to be with them for the rest of his life
Just a while back, BTS celebrated Dynamite debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and making history with their recent achievement by hosting an online global media press conference, which Pinkvilla got to attend. During the PC, the members shared their undying love for ARMY who have supported them from the beginning while also revealing their new goals. This includes a possible BTS-only Grammys performance, a nomination and maybe even an award. The emotional moment came, courtesy of J-Hope when the members were asked what they would say to their younger selves from seven years back.

Hobi shared that seven years seems like a long time ago and since there were many groups, BTS worked hard as if their lives depended on it. They worked hard to get their name out with the goal being to stay alive until the end. On what his message to himself from seven years ago would be, the 26-year-old rapper shared, "This J-Hope is someone who worked really hard. I'd say, 'Your efforts did not betray you.'"

While noting how they have reached milestones and accomplishments far beyond his imagination, J-Hope feels like BTS has attained the goals they worked towards seven years back. "It feels like the world has acknowledged our sincerity," he confessed.

Talking to his members, Hobi gushed, "All the members are really precious to me. They have become a major reason for my life and my existence. I want to thank the members for being with me for seven years. I ask them to be with me for the rest of my life. I'd like to take this opportunity to say I love you to the other members." In response, the other members cooed over him saying, "J-Hoooope." Later on, V even commented on how Hobi's message to them left him pleasantly surprised and teary-eyed.

Check out the updates from BTS Online Global Media Day below:

ALSO READ: BTS on Hot 100: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook thank ARMY for Dynamite's Billboard milestone

We adore these boys and how!

Credits :Pinkvilla,Getty Images

