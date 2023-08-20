Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are finally married; All about wedding attended by Taylor Swift and others

Jack Antonoff, the frontman of Bleachers is off-the market, as he is now a married man! Antonoff exchanged vows with Margaret Qualley in a small and lovely wedding on August 19 at Parker’s Garage on Long Beach Island in New Jersey. The bride, Margaret, looked stunning in a white halter-neck gown and a matching white veil. On the other hand, Jack Antonoff was sharp in a black tuxedo, completed with his trademark round-framed glasses.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley get married in a star-studded wedding

On Jack and Margaret's special day, their close friends and family marked their presence to witness the special moment. Among the notable guests was Taylor Swift, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Antonoff. Taylor wore a light blue spaghetti strap midi dress with heels. The Born to Die singer, Lana Del Ray also attended the ceremony. She sported a casual look with a white lace mini skirt, a cream cardigan, white slides, and a blue ribbon in her hair.

Actress Andie Macdowell, the mother of the bride, graced the occasion in a blue and green maxi dress paired with sandals. Jenna Lyons, the Real Housewives of New York City star, discreetly entered the venue, walking in instead of taking a shuttle like other guests.

The couple's rehearsal dinner on the night before drew quite a crowd. Swift, in particular, had fans gathered around the Black Whale restaurant, and local police had to step in to manage the excited crowd. As it was an unusual sight for the small beach town, Antonoff, who has deep New Jersey roots, was proud to bring some star power to the area. He has even founded the Shadow of the City music festival in Asbury Park.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's journey

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's relationship became public in August 2021 when they were photographed sharing a kiss in New York City. They made their first red carpet-appearance as a couple in March at the AFI Awards Luncheon.

The couple had openly expressed their desire to settle down and have children in the future. Margaret, known for her role in The Maid, revealed her diamond engagement ring in May on Instagram, expressing her love for Antonoff in a sweet selfie. Their journey as a couple has been filled with anticipation and joy, finally leading to this beautiful wedding celebration.

