Jack Antonoff reveals his and Taylor Swift's favorite song from the album Lover

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show , the 39-year-old musician from Bleachers, Jack Antonoff, shared insights about the remarkable success of a track, ‘Cruel Summer’ from the album ‘Lover’ he co-wrote and produced with the 33-year-old Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's collaboration in the music industry has been nothing short of a phenomenon. The two have forged a creative partnership that has resulted in some of Swift's most memorable and chart-topping songs. From 1989 to Reputation and Lover, Antonoff's production and songwriting skills have complemented Swift's talent, delivering a fusion of pop and introspective lyrics. Their synergy has not only produced hit singles but also earned critical acclaim, solidifying their status as a dynamic duo in the world of contemporary music, and shaping Swift's ever-evolving musical landscape.

About the song Cruel Summer clinching the No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, he said, “Oh it’s so cool.”

He continued, “I'm loving where the music business is going because it just melted down into nothing but what people like. And you can talk your crap about this or that, but the fans are God. What they say goes and all this, the ‘Modern Girl’. You know, the idea of a single is just like, if you could get your friends in a room you would you play? And what happened with 'Cruel Summer' is a testament to that.”

"It was always our favorite song on the album," Antonoff said referring to his and Taylor Swift’s favorite song from the ‘Lover’ album. He said, "And then with nothing, with no gas in the fire, with no one on the business side doing anything, just kids started playing it more and more and more.”

“It happened with that song, and it happened with a bunch of things — and I just think the music business is just a fun place for the work,” Antonoff concluded.

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift celebrate the song’s success

In a remarkable achievement, Cruel Summer claimed the No. 1 position on the charts, coinciding with the immense success of the Eras Tour film, which marked the biggest concert movie debut ever. Shortly after this milestone, Taylor Swift released new mixes of Cruel Summer. To commemorate these triumphs, Swift posted a video on Instagram, showing herself and Jack Antonoff joyfully celebrating the exciting news, with the caption, "IT'S COOL 😎." In the video clip, both musicians exuberantly exchange playful banter and interjections as they enthusiastically revel in the song's remarkable success.



"Our favorite song from Lover from five years ago. The song that we said was the best song but we thought, 'Oh, you know what? This is going to be our secret best song.' That's what we thought," Antonoff said.

Swift added, "We just wanted to say thank you so much for making 'Cruel Summer' a Hot 100 No. 1. And it's not even the summer anymore, it's deep fall. I'm wearing a sweater."

"It's deep fall," Antonoff concluded adding, "We love you guys" with a wink.

A standout track for its infectious melody and clever lyrics, Cruel Summer is not just Antonoff and Swift's favorite song from Lover but a critical and commercial hit as well!

