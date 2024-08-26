Do you remember the 1997 horror film Anaconda starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and others? It would not be wrong to call it one of the cult movies of those times, which remains popular even today. Now, imagine the same horror but with a dash of comedy and Jack Black and Paul Rudd struggling to beat the beast.

Well, if it still hasn't clicked with you, a modern-day adaptation of Anaconda for the big screen, starring the two of the funniest stars is in talks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anaconda, the 1997 horror film that spawned a mini-franchise, is getting reimagined with Black and Rudd on board.

The comedy duo's presence in the project is already creating a buzz, even though no deals have been signed, per the outlet. Tom Gormican, who is best known for his work on the comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is directing and co-writing the film with Kevin Etten.

The first film, which starred Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight, followed a National Geographic film crew as they searched for the largest and deadliest snake in the world only to discover that the odds were stacked against them.

According to reports, the new story centers on a group of friends going through a midlife crisis and the recreation of their all-time favorite childhood film. They travel to the Amazon, where they confront ruthless criminals, enormous snakes, and natural disasters and must battle for their lives. It’s unclear who is playing whom. Brad Fuller and Andrew Form will produce the movie under their Fully Formed label.

This new Anaconda is anticipated to use a different approach than 1997 original, focusing more on humor while maintaining the enormous snake as the main character. The filmmaker and Columbia have been working on the movie since early 2023, and it has undergone many rewrites in an effort to strike the ideal tone balance.

The first movie was a box office hit, making $145 million worldwide, and it marked a turning point in the early careers of both Cube and Lopez.

Black was recently in theatres for voice roles in Kung Fu Panda 4, Borderlands, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He is next set to feature in Warner Bros.' Minecraft film.

Rudd last appeared in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire from Sony. The actor's upcoming slate of films includes the A24 film Death of a Unicorn and John Carney's musical drama Power Ballad.

