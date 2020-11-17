Jack Black performs on Cardi B’s WAP with OG dance sequence; Robert Downey Jr, Naomi Watts praise his efforts

Actor Jack Black was recently seen dancing to Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion’s song WAP.

Jack Black, who’s known for his explosive displays of singing and dancing in his movies was recently seen taking his moves to social media. The Jumanji actor was seen grooving on the now-iconic Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP dance took the world by storm this summer. In a crossover no one expected, Black took on the WAP dance challenge from TikTok and the results were joyful. In a video posted to Instagram, the Tenacious D singer worked the raunchy dance moves in a pair of speedos while being sprayed with water from a hose.

The 51-year-old mastered the kicks, squats, windmills, humping and other sexy moves whilst being doused with water. Black received praise from some his high profile fans. Actor Robert Downey Jr. commented: "Get it!" While Public Enemy added: "Nice windmill." The Hangover star Ed Helms wrote: "How dare you NOT do this on the giant trampoline behind you?!" Meanwhile, actor Colin Hanks added: "Absolutely stunning. Just perfect." Joel McHale of Community fame added: "This is the best thing that ever happened." And Naomi Watts simply replied: "Owning it!"

Over on Twitter, Black's moves have unsurprisingly caused a stir. "Watching Jack Black do the WAP dance is the laugh I needed this morning," read one tweet by journalist Erick Fernandez. A separate tweet read: "This video from @jackblack is what everyone needs to wake up to and get their day started."

ALSO READ: Disha Patani's killer moves to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's WAP are 'LIT' as Tiger Shroff aptly comments

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×