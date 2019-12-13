Jack Black says retirement after Jumanji: The Next Level is 'FAKE news': I'm only getting started

Jack Black recently sparked rumours that Jumanji: The Next Level could probably be one of his last movies. Expressing his interest in an early retirement previously, Black now clarifies that he is not going anywhere.

If you thought Jack Black is all set to hang up his boots and quit acting, we assure you, he is not going anywhere. The 50-year-old star will be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level starting this weekend. During the promotions of the upcoming Hollywood movie, which also stars Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian and Nick Jonas, Black expressed interest in retiring from movies. In a conversation with Balance, The Holiday star revealed he was considering early retirement.

Following his statement, rumours spread like wildfire suggesting that Jumanji: The Next Level is probably going to be the star's last movie. However, Black has made it loud and clear that he is not going anywhere. Entertainment Tonight reported that the actor was heard addressing the viral rumour and clarified that the news was "fake."

"I'm not retiring. I'm not going anywhere. I'm only getting started," he said in a video captured by a paparazzi. In the previous interview, Black had revealed he was probably going to do one more movie before he raises a toast to Hollywood and retires. "I've got another Tenacious D record that I’d like to make. Maybe one more movie. I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement," he told in the interview to Balance.

"I’ve been saying for a long time that this is the last movie. We’ll see. I can’t really say what my next thing is because it’s too early; it’s a jinxer. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I’m looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset," he said. "I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy though. I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day. And if something comes up, you know, obviously if [Quentin] Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie!" he added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jumanji: The Next Level Review: The Rock and Kevin Hart's film is a grandiose adventure that deeply entertains

Read More