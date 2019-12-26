Jack Black's family Christmas plan includes sharks; Deets inside

Actor Jack Black's yearender plan for his family includes lots of slides, water and sharks, but he has chosen to keep the holiday destination under wraps till the last moment.

Black has been planning something really fun with wife Tanya Haden and sons Samuel and Thomas for the holidays, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I don't know if I should tell you because then the secret will be out," he said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan". Black added: "We're going do a little water-sliding. That's the plan. I love waterslides!"

Does he prefer the really tall slides or the more gentle, child-friendly ones? He said he likes the "danger" of the steeper rides. Black added: "I'm very trusting in the technology. I don't feel they would send me down a tube if it was unsafe. But maybe I shouldn't be so trusting. I love a slide. I guess what I'm saying is I like danger and I have never met a slide that I was too scared to do. But I heard there's one waterslide we're going to that you slide through sharks." He says that though he likes to pretend the holiday planning is for his family, the truth is that the slides are for him.

"I say that it's fun for the kids, the boys like to slide, but really it's for me!"

Credits :IANS

