Jack Hanna health update: Beloved TV zookeeper battles advanced Alzheimer’s, clinging to shards of memory, showmanship

Jack Hanna, the renowned zookeeper and familiar face on late-night talk shows, is facing the challenges of advanced Alzheimer's disease. Diagnosed in October 2019, Hanna's condition has deteriorated to the point where he can only remember a select few individuals, including his wife Suzi, his faithful dog Brassy, and his oldest daughter Kathaleen. Suzi shared, "The Jack people knew isn't here anymore, but pieces of my husband are. And I'm going to hang onto them for as long as I can."

Jack Hanna's fading memories of fame and family

During the 1980s and 1990s, Hanna made frequent appearances on iconic shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Late Show With David Letterman, and the Today Show, captivating audiences with his array of animals from local zoos. He also hosted several wildlife docuseries, including Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures, Into the Wild, and Wild Countdown. Unfortunately, his youngest daughter Suzanne revealed, "He just stopped remembering who I was in all ways... Whether it was in person or by phone, he had no idea I was his daughter."

A bittersweet retirement for Jack Hanna

From 1978 to 1992, Hanna served as the director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and held onto the honorary title until his retirement in 2020, prompted by his battle with Alzheimer's. Kathaleen explained, "He would have worked until the day he died. He only retired due to the Alzheimer's. He was embarrassed by it. He lived in fear the public would find out."

In April 2021, Hanna's family made his diagnosis public, expressing the rapid progression of the disease, rendering him unable to continue his active public life. Despite his fading memory, Suzi acknowledged, "The showman is still in there somewhere... Jack loved making people laugh as much as he loved taking care of animals." The battle with Alzheimer's has taken its toll on Jack Hanna, robbing him of cherished memories and recognition. However, his enduring spirit and passion for entertaining and educating people about wildlife remain a part of him, shining through even in the face of this relentless disease.

