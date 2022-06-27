Jack Harlow rocks a Lil Nas X Shirt at 2022 BET Awards, supports rapper after major snub

Rapper Jack Harlow is all about supporting his friend Lil Nas X at the 2022 BET Awards. Before the Award ceremony, Harlow walked the red carpet on a star-studded night and made a bold statement with his dapper look. On Sunday, the First Class rapper hit the red carpet of the show in a Lil Nas X T-shirt that he paired to perfection with his Givenchy shoes and pants.

Harlow put on his buddy's T-Shirt in support of him as the award show snubbed Nas on the nominations. Later, Nas also took to Twitter, to show his love for Harlow as he retweeted a snap of the rapper in his T-Shirt and wrote, "wow i really love this man," per ET Canada. As for why Harlow had to make such a bold statement in support of Lil Nas X, the two mega stars collaborated on the hit single Industry Baby together while Harlow was nominated for an award at the ceremony Lil Nas X was looked over.

Previously, in his since-deleted tweets, Nas called out the award show for snubbing him of a nomination second year in a row, that too at the beginning of Pride Month and Black Music Month. In his latest release on Friday, Lil Nas X mocked his feud with BET Awards in his new single Late To Da Party featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again. Before the release, the rapper also unveiled the cover art for his single which had him seemingly urinating on a BET Award trophy in a stall which was a direct call back to Kanye West's 2020 social media stunt when he posted a video of himself urinating on a Grammy.

As for the BET Awards, they have responded to Lil Nas X and his criticism of the Award ceremony with a statement that clarifies that they not only love the rapper but have also given "his extraordinary talent and creativity" a stage twice at their show, once in BET Awards 2019 and then again in 2021.

ALSO READ Lil Nas X ADMITS feeling 'scared' to show his 'vulnerability' on new album: 'It doesn't feel real quite yet'