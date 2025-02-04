Jack Quaid Recalls A Certain Stunt In Companion That Gave Him ‘Heebie-Jeebies;’ READ

Jack Quaid surely won't forget a certain stunt scene in the Companion. The actor, who rose to mainstream fame through his work in The Boys, reflected on an intense stunt scene in the film while conversing with Entertainment Weekly.

The actor told the aforementioned publication that there were multiple moments that were “wild” in that movie. He added, “But there was this one stunt that is small in the grand history of things I've done on screen, but I don't know why; it just gave me the heebie-jeebies.”

In the film, we see Iris understands that she is actually a robot, programmed and owned by her boyfriend, Josh. Their getaway at a cabin in the woods unfolds with multiple twists and turns.

Quaid told the outlet about that scene where a car door closed on his hand and it was one scene that he was not sure about performing. He revealed that it was “perfectly safe,” as there was a stomper in case things did not go right. He expressed that there was one time when he asked if the stunt double could perform it.

Quaid confessed to doing “crazier things” on his professional front. He added, “But something about that, I couldn't do it.” The performer shared that he thought it was because he had had a door closed on his hands before and it just brought back past memories.

He continued, “I'm like, 'I don't know if I can do this.' For some reason, that's where I drew my line. I don't know why, but that was it."

During his chat with the outlet, he praises his co-star, Sophie Thatcher, as she had even more intense scenes throughout the venture.

The actor shared about the dinner table scenes at the end of the project, where they light her hand on fire. Quaid mentioned that it was in the trailer as well.

The Boys star shared, “That was just absolutely crazy. I mean, definitely crazier for Sophie than it was for me.” The performer mentioned that it was obvious that that was not her actual hand but was “crazy” to witness that when it was finally executed with VFX and everything else.