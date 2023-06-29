Jack Ryan 4: When is new season of John Krasinski's action thriller releasing? Cast, episode schedule and more

Political action thriller series Jack Ryan is all set to return with its fourth and final season. Based on characters from Ryanverse, created by Tom Clancy, the John Krasinki starrer has been critically acclaimed. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new season including the release date, cast, episode schedule, and further details.

Jack Ryan 4 release date, and synopsis

The fourth and final season of Jack Ryan will premiere on June 29, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis of the series reads, "As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality."

Jack Ryan 4 cast and episode schedule

Apart from John Krasinski reprising his role as Jack Ryan, other returning cast members include Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller, Mena Massoud as Tarek Kasser, and Al Sapienza as Marcus Trent. New cast additions include Michael Peña as Domingo "Ding" Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

The first two episodes will air on Amazon Prime on June 29, aka premiere day of the fourth season. This will be followed by the release of two weekly episodes till the season as well as series finale on July 14, 2023. The series had episodes each in every season until this one which features 6 episodes. Following is the episode schedule for season four.

Triage: June 30, 2023

Convergence: June 30, 2023

Sacrifices: July 7, 2023

Bethesda: July 7, 2023

Wukong: July 14, 2023

Proof of Concept: July 14, 2023

While all eight episodes of season three were released simultaneously, this season follows a weekly structure of release. The fourth season is premiering after a gap of only six months since the third season's release in December. This is because the third and fourth seasons were filmed back to back. Jack and Ryan first premiered on August 31, 2018, and has been nominated for the Emmy Awards thrice. Krasinski is the fifth actor to portray Jack Ryan. Previously, Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine have played the character in the Jack Ryan film franchise spanning from 1990 to 2014.

