Jack Ryan Season 4: From explosive actions to final mission, here are 5 things you missed in the trailer

John Krasinski is back for one last mission in Jack Ryan season 4. All scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023, Jack Ryan season 4 consists of six episodes and can be streamed on Prime Video. The season 4 trailer certainly seems more tense with Jack Ryan taking over corruption within the higher ranks of the U.S. military and government. Here are five things that you could have possibly missed from the trailer.

5 things from Jack Ryan Season 4 trailer

1. Jack Ryan’s final mission

Over the past three seasons, Jack Ryan quickly became a fan favorite with exceptional action sequences and gripping storyline. Now fans are experiencing a bittersweet moment as they bid adieu to Jack Ryan’s universe with one final mission.

Jack Ryan season 4 trailer certainly lives up to the expectation as John Krasinski takes over the corruption within the U.S. government and military.

2. Michael Peña’s character

The trailer also introduces Michael Peña’s character Domingo Chavez. Chavez is an ex-CIA agent who joins Jack Ryan in his final mission.

3. Jack Ryan’s new designation

In the fourth and final season of this action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is promoted to Deputy Director at the CIA. This promotion tying Ryan to his desk comes as a fresh twist. But can Jack Ryan really sit back on the desk when he’s needed on the field?

4. Jack Ryan’s OGs

The last and final season will also see Wendy Pierce and Betty Gabriel who have been Jack Ryan’s side since the very beginning. Fans have grown along with these OGs through the last three seasons and it will be interesting to know how they end up.

5. More action and drama

After watching the trailer, one thing is for sure that Jack Ryan season 4 brings ramped up drama, action, and thrill. Creators have certainly ensured that Jack Ryan's last mission is one of the most unforgettable experiences for the fans. From the exceptional action sequences to stunning shooting locations, Jack Ryan season 4 has it all!

