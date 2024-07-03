Jack Tweed 'Excited' To Welcome Child With GF Ellie Sargeant 15 Years After First Wife Jade Goody's Demise

Jack Tweed, Jade Goody's widower, has exciting news to share: he is going to be a father for the first time. The 37-year-old is overjoyed that his long-term girlfriend, Ellie Sargeant, is pregnant, as per The Sun. After years of personal struggles, this news brings Jack great joy.

A new chapter for Jack Tweed and Ellie Sargeant

Jack, who has been open about his grief and challenges since Jade Goody's death, expressed joy in an interview with The Sun. He admitted, "I've always wanted kids. I am so excited." Ellie is currently eight weeks pregnant, and Jack is eager to share the news. He believes he has finally found happiness after years of feeling guilty about moving on from his past.

"I've always felt guilty all my life about it, even talking to other girls and stuff like that. I've always felt guilty, but now I finally think I've accepted it, and I don't feel that guilt anymore, really, about it. I feel like it's acceptable to move on, and I think she'd want the same thing as well," Jack explained.

Jack Tweed recalled the painful loss of his first child

While this is a very happy time, there is also a sense of fear and sadness. Jack recalled the painful loss of his first child with Jade, who miscarried before getting cervical cancer. He said that was obviously horrible because he adored Jade and was so happy that they were having a child together.

Surprising news for Jack Tweed and Ellie Sargeant

Ellie, a PA from Essex, who has been dating Jack for two and a half years, surprised him with the pregnancy news in a memorable way. Jack mentioned that he had returned from work, and she gave him a small present. It was a small box.

For some reason, he assumed it was posh cakes found in bakeries. He was like, "Yes, I am starving." But it was a little baby outfit that said, "I love Daddy." There was also another card that said congratulations.

Jack believes Jade would have been happy with his news, knowing he would be an amazing father. He hopes that his journey will inspire others who have lost their partners. He stated that he hopes it helps a few other people who have lost their partners to know that they, too, can eventually move on and be happy again.

He explained that it just takes time. You'll never get over it, but you can learn to live with it and get on with your life while remaining happy with what you've been through.

