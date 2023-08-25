'Jack would never..': Marvel actor Chris Pratt shows off his pearl and nail makeover; fans ask 'Do you feel bonita?'

Guess who's the latest makeover sensation? None other than our Star-Lord, Chris Pratt! The dude just went over on Instagram with a couple of pictures that left us all in awe – showing off his latest makeover, courtesy of his talented daughters. And let's just say, it's quite the transformation.

What is the Chris Pratt transformation all about?

In the pictures he posted, Pratt is rocking stick-on jewels like a pro, they're perched above his forehead like a crown. But that's not all – pearls! who doesn't like pearls? So, why not stick them too giving him that extra glam touch? And let's not forget the fabulous blue nail polish he's showing off in the second pic. Pratt's facial expression? Bewildered and amused, which is totally understandable given his stunning new look.

Captioning the photos, Pratt joked, "All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me." Jack, his 11-year-old son from his previous marriage with Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s fourth wedding anniversary

Seems like Pratt and his lovely wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, are due for a well-deserved break. With a 1-year-old, a 3-year-old, and sometimes a 10-year-old in the mix, they've been knee-deep into parenting. Pratt spilled the beans about their upcoming plans, saying, "We're going to take a little time away... Hopefully, we're gonna get a night just to ourselves, which would be the first night just to ourselves we've had in quite some time. I've got some plans that I'm hoping will work out."

And it's not surprising that he's got something special up his sleeve, as Pratt revealed his fondness for spoiling his wife. He loves going all out for her on birthdays, anniversaries, and Christmas. "It's one of my love languages, gift-giving, so I try to spoil her as much as I can," he confessed.

Katherine, too, didn't hold back when it was Chris' turn to celebrate. She flooded Instagram with adorable pictures of the two, capturing their moments of pure affection. "Happy birthday to my love angel face @prattprattpratt! So fitting the sun is shining in LA today (for the first time in months) because you’re a burst of sunshine in all of our lives and we love you like crazy!" she gushed.