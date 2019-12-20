Jackass returns to the screen a decade after its last instalment was released

The prank film series "Jackass" is returning to the screen a decade after its last instalment was released.

Paramount officials have announced a March 5, 2021, release date for the fourth movie based on the MTV stunt-prank reality series that launched in 2000, reports deadline.com. Paramount took the brand created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine to the big screen in 2002. Tremaine directed the first three movies in addition to Knoxville comedy "Bad Grandpa".

"Jackass: The Movie" bowed in 2002 featuring Knoxville and co-horts including Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O. It was followed by "Jackass Number Two" in 2006 and "Jackass 3D" in 2010. Knoxville's credits also include "Action Point", the Jackie Chan actioner "Skiptrace" and the comedy "Bad Grandpa".

