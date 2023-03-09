Jackass star Bam Margera arrested for domestic violence; Read details

Bam Margera is continuing to mount up legal problems. This time, he seems to be in deeper trouble with the law. The “Jackass” star was arrested last week after facing domestic violence charges. According to the San Diego County Sheriff Department, Margera reportedly kicked a woman in his house after a heated argument between the couple. The deputies were called to the residence at around 5am and took Margera into police custody. As per reports, the victim introduced herself as Margera’s wife. However, Bam Margera’s wife, Nicole Boyd, is not involved in the incident. The identity of the victim is still unknown. The same day, the former professional skateboarder was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bail on Friday. The arrest comes weeks after his wife filed for separation on the grounds of incompatibility issues.

Has Bam Margera’s wife filed for legal separation?

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd got married in 2013. After 9 years of marriage, Bam Margera’s wife has filed for legal separation from Margera and accused him of continuous drug, alcohol abuse and behaving improperly around their 5-year-old son, Phoenix. However, Margera has denied the allegations and claims to be sober. Boyd has made this tough decision to protect herself and her son. She has requested for both legal and physical custody of their son. Boyd will allow Margera to have visitation rights for their son.

About Bam Margera

Bam Margera is a notable television personality and filmmaker. He gained recognition in the early 2000s for his role in stunt show “Jackass”. He has also appeared in Jackass spin-off shows. This includes Viva La Bam, Bams’ Bad Ass Game Show, Bam’s Unholy Union, and Bam’s World Domination. The Jackass star has been in headlines over the past few years for drug usage and his conflicts with his former Jackass co-stars.

