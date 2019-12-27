Jackboys: Travis Scott's song Gatti has a Kylie Jenner breakup reference? FIND OUT

Travis Scott has finally released his highly awaited album, Jackboys and there's a song titled Gatti, which many believe has subtle references to the rapper's breakup with Kylie Jenner. Listen to the song below.

It was in April 2017 when Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became a thing! After the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, came the marriage rumours. However, in what came as a shocker to many, the beauty mogul and rapper called it quits in September 2019, though on very amicable terms. Currently, the two share a close bond because of their daughter but show no signs of reconciliation, no matter how much they still love and care for the other!

While one wonders why the two broke up in the first place, Travis' latest album may have given us some subtle references to his breakup with Kylie. Taking to his Twitter account to hype his album titled Jackboys, Travis had tweeted on Christmas, "WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS. JACKBOYS. PACK THIS WEEK? SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!! UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS." The last track in the album Gatti is three minutes and one second long and features a few lines that had us scratching our heads. "Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah). I took a chance, it's a lot to take. I took a right, ended up right away (Straight up). She need a chunk, not a piece," the lyrics read.

Listen to Gatti below:

Do you think Travis Scott's Gatti is about Kylie Jenner? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner is all for Travis Scott as she sports an 'Astroworld' sweatsuit while jewellery shopping

Meanwhile, Kylie made sure to hype her ex-boyfriend's album by posting the tracklist in her Instagram Stories and writing a simple, "STORMIS DAD."

We wonder if the two would ever get together or is it a little too late!

Read More