Jackie Chan donates 1 million to Coronavirus outbreak relief days after denying rumours about his health

Days after assuring his fans that he has not been infected by Coronavirus, Jackie Chan has donated 1 million Yuan to a Coronavirus outbreak relief program, philstar reported. According to a report by CNN, coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people worldwide and there have been more than 88,000 global cases. The infection has been recorded in every continent except Antarctica. Reportedly, the virus has infected about 100 people in Hong Kong and earlier this week, people speculated that Chan was one of them.

Reacting to the rumours, the 65-year-old actor took to social media and assured his fans that he healthy as ever. “Recently, my staff told me about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19. Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say “thank you” for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you!” he wrote on his website.

Chan also mentioned that he has received special gifts from his fans all over the world including face masks, and has asked his staff to donate the supplies to various organizations. “I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organisations to those who need it most,” the statement read.

