Jackie Chan infected with Coronavirus? Actor DENIES rumours saying he is 'healthy and safe’

Amid growing concerns about the health risks around coronavirus, it was recently speculated that popular Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan was under quarantine. According to a report by Aljazeera, Coronavirus has killed more than 2,800 people and infected more than 83,000 worldwide. Reportedly, the virus has infected about 100 people in Hong Kong. Ever since it was reported that Coronavirus has infected people in the country, there has been growing concern that Jackie Chan may be among those affected. However, putting all the rumours to rest, the 65-year-old actor said he was healthy as ever.

Earlier this week, the actor took to his website and other social media platforms to assure fans he's alright. “Recently, my staff told be about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19. Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say “thank you” for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe, and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you!” he wrote on his website.

He also mentioned that he has received special gifts from his fans all over the world, including face masks, and has asked his staff to donate the supplies to various organizations. “I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organisations to those who need it most,” he added.

He also posted a picture himself on Instagram, and in his caption, reassured his fans that he has not been infected with Coronavirus. “Thanks for everybody's concern! I'm safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don't worry, I'm not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!" he posted.

