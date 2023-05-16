Jackie Chan signs new project; to reprise iconic role in sequel to 2005 hit martial art film

Renowned actor and martial artist Jackie Chan is set to reprise his role as the charismatic archaeology expert, Professor Chen, in the upcoming film A Legend. Directed by Stanley Tong, the mastermind behind the original movie, this thrilling sequel promises to captivate audiences with its blend of action, mystery, and fantasy. Chan and Tong, who have collaborated on numerous successful projects such as Police Story 3: Super Cop and Rumble in the Bronx, are eager to recreate the magic that made The Myth a global sensation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A Legend follows Professor Chen as he embarks on a remarkable journey after discovering a remarkable connection between recently unearthed artifacts and a mysterious jade pendant that haunts his dreams. Convinced that this pendant may hold the key to a profound bridge between the realm of dreams and reality, Chen assembles a team of researchers to embark on a breathtaking adventure to the legendary Glacier Temple.

Joining Jackie Chan in this highly-anticipated sequel are the talented actors Yixing Zhang, known for his role in Kung Fu Yoga, and Coulee Nazha, who impressed audiences with her performance in Police Story 2013. With a budget of $50 million, A Legend is expected to deliver awe-inspiring visuals and pulse-pounding action sequences that fans have come to expect from the dynamic duo of Chan and Tong.

Bona Film Group, the renowned production company, is spearheading the production of A Legend, while Distribution Workshop, based in Taiwan, will handle worldwide sales. The project is already generating significant buzz in the industry and will be presented to potential buyers at the esteemed Cannes film market, further solidifying its status as a highly anticipated cinematic event.

The Myth, the precursor to this exciting sequel, achieved enormous success, grossing a staggering $120 million worldwide and securing its place as Hong Kong's third highest-grossing film of 2005. In The Myth, Jackie Chan showcased his versatility by portraying dual roles, a legendary general in the past and Professor Chen in the present, as they embarked on a quest for immortality and an anti-gravity material, respectively.

Jackie Chan, a living legend at the age of 69, continues to enthrall audiences around the world with his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. His recent film, Ride On, charmed viewers and achieved significant box office success in China and other markets, solidifying his enduring star power. While Chan has primarily focused on Chinese productions in recent years, his return to Hollywood is eagerly anticipated, especially with the long-awaited fourth installment of the Rush Hour franchise currently in development.

In recognition of his extraordinary career spanning several decades, Jackie Chan received an honorary Oscar in 2017, cementing his status as one of the industry's most iconic figures. As fans eagerly await the release of A Legend, they can rest assured that Jackie Chan and Stanley Tong are poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, rekindling the magic that made The Myth an international sensation and solidifying their status as an unbeatable duo in the world of action-packed entertainment.

