Jackson Rathbone Shares How Robert Pattinson Felt About Those Sparkles In Twilight Saga

More than a decade has passed but there’s a huge fanbase who love and admire the Twilight film franchise. The saga was adapted from the novel written by Stephenie Meyer. Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner brought the characters to life on-screen, and the fans are still interested in knowing the behind-the-scenes facts about it.

Recently, Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale as the newest member of the Cullen family, had a bond with Alice (Ashley Greene) and had difficulty with the veg diet. Jackson gave a little insight into the Twilight series and talked about the diamond-like sparkles that the vampires in the movies had. He further shared how Pattinson felt about having those.

Did Robert Pattinson like those sparkly things?

Earlier this year, when Jackson Rathbone appeared at the Emerald City Comic Con, as reported by Pop Verse, the actor shared how the makers used to test the sparkles on the actors to make them look more vampire-y. He said, “They would do all the Twilight sparkle testing, so every once in a while you would see Rob [Pattinson] come out of the makeup trailer completely pissed off and angry. Half of his face is sparking super hard, the other half is a little sparkle. It’s like, ‘Mate, what’s going on?’”

He then shared with the audience that despite Pattinson despising these sparkles, the co-actors would enjoy and have fun with them. The film set always kind of had a rainy environment so, the actors would crib about having sunshine. While it would be happening for them to enjoy the sun, for others, they had to apply glitter all over their exposed area. Jackson said, “It went from being a rainy day to a bright sunny day, which is actually even worse because if it’s sunny they’ve got to make us sparkle. It was one of those things where the sun would come out, and we’d be like, ‘Yay!’ Except for production, ‘That’s screwing us even more!’”

Future of the Twilight franchise

The original movie Breaking Dawn Part 1 concluded in 2012, but the saga will continue. There has been a talk to release a Twilight reboot series starring Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi as leads. However, it was initially reported that it was going to be a live-action series, only to find out that it might get an animated version. Though Lionsgate kept that information from the original announcement, it is said that it was the original plan all along.

There has been no confirmed announcement as to who will get cast as Edward and Bella but given the massive fanbase and huge collections from the Twilight movie franchise, the series might see big names getting attached to it. The project was in development until 2023’s WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike hit Hollywood. However, Sinead Daley is supposed to join as the writer, and Stephenie Meyer is also going to be a part of the project in some way.

