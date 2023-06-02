Jacky Oh passes away at 32: 'A tremendous mother and beloved ’Wild ‘N Out’ family member'

Jacky Oh, the former star of the popular show 'Wild 'N Out', has tragically passed away at the young age of 32. Her untimely death has left fans and colleagues devastated as they remember her as a talented member of the 'Wild 'N Out' family and a loving mother to her three beautiful children.

Fond remembrances and condolences from 'Wild 'N Out' family

A spokesperson from BET Media Group confirmed the news of Jacky Oh's passing, expressing their deep sadness over the loss. They acknowledged her significant impact on the show, stating, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed." The spokesperson also emphasized her role as a beloved friend and colleague to the cast throughout her five seasons on the show. They further recognized her exceptional dedication and love for her three children. The BET Media Group extended heartfelt condolences to Jacky Oh's family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all those who held her dear during this challenging time.

The tragic news of Jacky Oh's passing was shared on the official Wild 'N Out Instagram account, accompanied by a poignant statement and a touching photograph of the late star. While the cause of her death remains undisclosed to the public, TMZ reported that she passed away in Miami. DC Young Fly, her longtime partner and fellow MTV personality, received the news while shooting new episodes of Wild 'N Out in Atlanta, leaving him devastated by the sudden loss. Together, they created a beautiful family, and their love story began on the set of 'Wild 'N Out' in 2015, where Jacky Oh worked as one of the show's beloved Wild 'N Out girls. Apart from her television career, Jacky Oh ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own successful lip gloss line and exploring the real estate industry. Her Instagram posts often showcased her joy in being a mother and her gratitude for the blessing of raising her three children. Jacky Oh's untimely departure has left a void in the entertainment industry, but her legacy as a talented individual and devoted mother will continue to inspire all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

