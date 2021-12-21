Jacob Elordi admits learning 'so much' from ex Kaia Gerber: She handles herself wonderfully

Kaia Gerber, a Vogue supermodel, and Australian actor Jacob Elodri reportedly broke up earlier this fall. Jacob Elordi shared his biggest takeaway from his year-long relationship with the runway model in an interview with Men's Health published on December 20.

"She handles herself wonderfully publicly," the Kissing Booth star, 24, told the magazine as per E! News. "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?" Looks like Kaia, 20, undoubtedly benefited from having famous parents, supermodel mom Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur dad Rande Gerber, as she pursued a public modelling career. However, in September 2020, Euphoria star Elordi and Vogue cover model Gerber began dating and made it official on Instagram on Halloween. Kaia loved "hanging out with Jacob" at the time, according to an E! News source, and "they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works."

Despite the fact that the couple managed to keep details about their romantic relationship a secret for a long time, Kaia finally revealed how serious their relationship had become just a few months later. "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said at the time.

A little more than six months later, in November of this year, a separate source confirmed to E! News that the two had decided to split, adding that the split was "amicable." Meanwhile, their split comes just two months after making their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ:Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber reportedly call it QUITS, ended things on 'amicable' terms