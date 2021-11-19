Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber reportedly call it QUITS, ended things on 'amicable' terms

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have broken up, as per Page Six. According to a Page Six source, the model, 20, and the Australian actor, 24, ended their relationship on 'amicable' terms. Kaia has subsequently removed all traces of Jacob from her social media, although the two continue to follow one another.

However, The model's final picture of the couple, which is still on her page, was shared on September 16 in a slideshow from her 20th birthday celebration. The couple just made their romance public on the red carpet in September, when they attended The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on September 25th. Interestingly, when the "American Horror Story" actress and the "Euphoria" actor were photographed strolling around New York City in September 2020, they fueled dating speculations.

As per Page six, that same month, Elordi vacationed with Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, in Mexico, and their relationship looked to take a more serious turn. Two months later, the couple decided to make their relationship Instagram-official by posting images of their couples' Halloween costumes. They dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley, with Elordi wearing a blue suit, gold aviator glasses, sideburns, and the "Heartbreak Hotel" singer's characteristic pompadour, and Kaia sporting purple eye makeup, lipstick, and an over-the-top bouffant.

Prior to dating Kaia, Elordi was connected to his "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya as well as his "Kissing Booth" co-star Joey King. Meanwhile, the rising model dated Pete Davidson. According to Page Six, Elordi and Kaia's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

