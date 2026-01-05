Jacob Elordi Bags First Major Acting Win at Critics Choice Awards for Frankenstein: “I really didn't plan for it”

Jacob Elordi marked a major milestone in his career by winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 ceremony, held on January 4 in Santa Monica, California. The 28-year-old actor earned the honor for his portrayal of the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated adaptation of Frankenstein, making this his first major acting award. Taking the stage at the Barker Hangar, Elordi appeared visibly surprised by the win. Opening his speech, he admitted he had not prepared remarks.

Elordi started his acceptance speech as, “Bloody hell. I really didn't plan for it.” The actor went on to thank production designer Tamara Deverell, costume designer Kate Hawley and prosthetics makeup effects department head Mike Hill. He said, “You guys are geniuses. I couldn't walk around like this in front of a green screen. You guys made that world. So thank you.” The actor also recognized director Guillermo del Toro for inspiring him since he was a kid. “I love you. We all love you. You made my dreams when I was 11. I'm so happy to be here,” he continued, later adding, “and thank you, Mom and Dad. Cheers.”

In del Toro’s reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, Elordi plays Victor Frankenstein’s ill-fated creation, portrayed opposite Oscar Isaac. The role charts the Creature’s emotional evolution from innocent curiosity to tragic rage as he navigates rejection and cruelty from humanity. Elordi has previously described the character as deeply personal, stating that the performance allowed him to channel his own life experiences into what he considers his most honest work to date.

The role was also physically demanding. Del Toro had earlier mentioned that Jacob Elordi spent nearly 10 hours each day undergoing extensive prosthetic application involving dozens of makeup pieces. Despite the grueling process, the director praised the actor’s patience and dedication, calling the final performance emotionally raw and profoundly moving.

Elordi’s win came against a formidable lineup of nominees, including Benicio del Toro, Paul Mescal, Sean Penn, Adam Sandler, and Stellan Skarsgård. Adding to his awards-season momentum, the actor is also nominated at the upcoming 2026 Golden Globe Awards, set to take place on January 11, further cementing his rise as one of his generation’s most compelling performers.

