Jacob Elordi CONGRATULATES Euphoria co star ‘captain’ Zendaya on her first Emmy win; Says ‘Bravo’

Jacob Elordi just wished his Euphoria co-star and rumoured ex-girlfriend Zendaya on her historical Emmy win. Scroll down to read what he said.

Jacob Elordi is applauding the Emmy win of his Euphoria co-star and his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Zendaya! The 23-year-old Kissing Booth actor took to his Instagram Stories on Monday night (September 21), almost 24 hours after her big win, to send his congratulations for her first Emmy award. Jacob shared a photo of Zendaya as Rue and wrote, “Congratulations captain @zendaya.” He added, “Bravo.”

Zendaya and Jacob first sparked dating rumours in the summer of 2019 when they were spotted on vacation together in Greece. They kept their relationship under the radar for nearly the full length of the time they allegedly dated. Fans did catch the couple spending Thanksgiving in Jacob‘s hometown in Australia last year and they also spent time together in New York City earlier this year.

Now, Jacob seems to be dating supermodel Kaia Gerber. In case you missed it, the new couple was spotted packing on the PDA during a vacation with her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, on Friday (September 18) in Los Cabos, Mexico. Kaia, 19, and Jacob, 23, were seen lounging by the pool at a resort, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

The young stars were first linked just two and a half weeks ago when they were spotted together at dinner in Los Angeles. In the time since then, they’ve taken a trip to New York City and now they’re spending time together in Mexico.

