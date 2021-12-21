​​Jacob Elordi dating Olivia Jade a month after split with Kaia Gerber? Duo packs on PDA during coffee run

Just a month after calling it quits with Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi is seemingly moving on from the longstanding relationship that was! The Kissing Booth star reportedly moved on from Kaia Gerber with Olivia Jade? In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old Euphoria star was photographed with the 22-year-old model and social media personality, as they left a coffee place together while looking chummy in Silver Lake, California.

However, it’s unclear if the couple was getting coffee as just friends or perhaps romantically linked. For the unversed, Olivia was involved in the college admissions scandal and she spoke about it extensively on an episode of Red Table Talk last year.

On the other hand, Jacob’s ex Kaia is also seemingly moving on. The supermodel was recently pictured with Austin Butler, who also previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for almost a decade. Jacob and Kaia dated for almost a year and were very close to each other as well as their respective families.

Just recently, Elordi opened up to Men's Health about the biggest learnings he took from his relationship with the model. "She handles herself wonderfully publicly and I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?" It was only in September 2020, Euphoria star Elordi and Gerber began dating and made it official on Instagram on Halloween. Kaia loved "hanging out with Jacob" at the time, according to an E! News source, and "they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works."

