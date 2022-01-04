Jacob Elordi enjoying ‘easy and fun’ relationship with Olivia Jade after split with Kaia Gerber?

Just 2 months after his breakup from supermodel Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi is reportedly moving on with Olivia Jade. The 24-year-old Euphoria star and the 22-year-old YouTuber are "casually dating," according to one of Olivia’s close friends. While chatting with E! News, the insider revealed: "They are hanging out and seeing where it goes, but are definitely interested in each other. It's been really easy and fun, and Olivia is really happy when she's hanging with him." The duo even "spent New Year's together at a friend's party," the insider added.

The duo first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. The source continued: "Olivia and Jacob have many friends in common," the two are currently "having fun" together. For the unversed, Olivia was involved in the college admissions scandal and she spoke about it extensively on an episode of Red Table Talk last year.

The news of Jacob and Olivia’s new romance comes in the wake of his breakup with Kaia Gerber, who he dated for nearly 1 year. On the other hand, Jacob’s ex Kaia is also seemingly moving on. The supermodel was recently pictured with Austin Butler, who also previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for almost a decade. Jacob and Kaia dated for almost a year and were very close to each other as well as their respective families.

About Kaia’s new relationship, an insider close to her told People: “Austin and Kaia are in fact dating. All of her friends think they are so adorable and it’s a total step up from her last relationship and she knows it too.”

