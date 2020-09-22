Jacob Elordi joins rumoured GF Kaia Gerber on family vacation with her parents Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are taking their alleged romance to the next level as Jacob recently joined Kaia on her family vacation to Cabo.

Supermodel Kaia Gerber and Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi are having fun in the sun. The duo, who have been spending time together in recent weeks, decided to jet set off to Cabo, Mexico. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the two soaked up the sun and hung out with the 19-year-old star's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. For their vacation, the 23-year-old actor and supermodel kept things casual and carefree. Kaia donned a green tropical print bikini, while The Kissing Booth star opted for blue swimming trunks.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, the two "have been hanging out at a beach club, where they were holding hands and making out," the insider shared. "They look very happy together, always smiling and pulling each other in close. They seem very into each other and are having a good time." "He is never not by her side and holding her close," the insider added.

Per the source, the model and actor weren't afraid to pack on the PDA in front of her parents. "Kaia and Jacob swam to a corner of the pool and wrapped their arms around each other and kissed," the source described of their poolside hangout, adding, "They are comfortable around Cindy and Rande, too and are not shy about showing affection."

The source explained that "Cindy and Rande seem to really like Jacob." "They have been having dinner together and always end up laughing," the source continued. "The four of them hang out, but they also spend time as couples alone."

In case you missed it, a few weeks ago, a source told E! News that Kaia and Jacob have been by each other's side. "They've been inseparable for the last several weeks." "They've been going out to dinner at night and working out together at the gym during the day."

ALSO READ: Kaia Gerber introduces Jacob Elordi to her parents amidst dating rumours; Model’s ‘family adores him’: Report

Share your comment ×