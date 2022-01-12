Jacob Elordi jokes he ‘would’ve loved to beat up’ Angus Cloud’s character in Euphoria’s Season 2

Jacob Elordi recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the newest season of his show Euphoria. During his appearance, the 24-year-old spoke to host Fallon about the popular big scene from the show that involves his character Nate! If you haven't seen the premiere yet, towards the end of the season premiere, Jacob‘s character Nate can be seen talking to Angus Cloud‘s Fez at a New Year’s Eve party. Nate tells him, “The last time we talked, didn’t you say you wanted to kill me?” Moments later, Fez smashes a bottle on his head and beat him unconscious.

Commenting on the thrilling scene, Jacob noted how fans were “stoked” by the scene. Jacob said: “They were so happy about it. I think me as Jacob, I would love to beat him up. I’d love to give him a clip around the ears. But, as Nate, I feel really bad. I had to get beat up. It sucked.” Apart from Jacob, the second season of Euphoria also stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney ​​amongst others.

On the personal front, after his split with model Kaia Gerber, Jacob recently started dating YouTuber Olivia Jade. While chatting with E! News last week, an insider revealed: "They are hanging out and seeing where it goes, but are definitely interested in each other. It's been really easy and fun, and Olivia is really happy when she's hanging with him." The duo even "spent New Year's together at a friend's party," the insider added.

