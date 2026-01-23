Jacob Elordi Locked as New James Bond After Oscars Nomination? Actor Secretly Meets Denis Villeneuve: Report

The hunt for the next James Bond is on, but maybe not for much longer! With actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Anthony Boyle, Callum Turner, Leo Suter, Harris Dickinson, Regé-Jean Page, and Idris Elba being named in the running, Jacob Elordi has now seemingly had advanced talks with the creators for the role of 007. As per a ShowBiz report on January 23, the star met up with Denis Villeneuve, and this could more or less mean that a role may be confirmed.

The James Bond franchise seems to be eyeing a new lead, Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi earned his first-ever Oscar nomination for his portrayal of The Creature in Netflix’s Frankenstein. He is up for the Best Supporting Actor win at the Academy Awards alongside Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro in One Battle After Another, Delroy Lindo in Sinners, and Stellan Skarsgard in Sentimental Value. Not only is it his debut nod, but it is also an acknowledgement of his refreshing career. And the actor seems more than ready to take on another iconic role in the form of James Bond, previously essayed by Daniel Craig.

As per recent reports, the 28-year-old has had extensive meetings with director Denis Villeneuve and the film’s producers. As such, it appears that they may have reached a conclusion on the casting in the role of the famed spy in Amazon’s upcoming reboot. If this comes true, on the heels of his Oscars nom, Jacob Elordi may get ready for another celebration soon.

Earlier reports have pitted Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner as two other strong contenders for the character, so take all information with a grain of salt. Apart from the director, Peaky Blinders fame writer Steven Knight has been handed over the script authority. Other details remain under wraps as of now.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi is known for his work in The Kissing Booth and Euphoria, alongside his other projects, including Saltburn and Priscilla. He will next be seen in the erotic romance drama, Wuthering Heights, with Margot Robbie.

